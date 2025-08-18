 Congress-ECI Row Deepens: Rahul Gandhi’s Charges Spark Fresh Political Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress-ECI Row Deepens: Rahul Gandhi’s Charges Spark Fresh Political Storm

Congress-ECI Row Deepens: Rahul Gandhi’s Charges Spark Fresh Political Storm

However, the Commission’s remarks triggered a sharp reaction from Congress leaders. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack, terming the press conference a “pathetic attempt to save face.”

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
X @RahulGandhi

The political row between the Congress and the Election Commission of India (ECI) escalated on Sunday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations against the poll body. Responding to Gandhi’s charges, the Election Commission held a press conference today, asserting that it treats all political parties equally and does not indulge in any kind of discrimination.

However, the Commission’s remarks triggered a sharp reaction from Congress leaders. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack, terming the press conference a “pathetic attempt to save face.”

“The Commission has stripped itself of dignity. Instead of addressing the real issue with data, it resorted to drama and spectacle. Why was there such urgency to hold a press conference on a Sunday?” Sapkal questioned.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had exposed the “theft of votes” with documentary evidence, but the Election Commission chose to merely “read out a script handed over by the BJP.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Read Also
Mumbai News: Animal Lovers Warn Maharashtra Govt Against Relocating Stray Dogs; Over 300 Rally...
article-image

“The Commission’s response was nothing but a show. Once again, it has fallen flat on its face. Perhaps someone advised them to hold this press conference because Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was scheduled in Bihar today. Their attempt to counter him has only proved that vote theft indeed took place,” Sapkal charged.

Reacting to the Commission’s explanation that missing names from the voters’ list could be due to voter migration, Sapkal dismissed the reasoning as “shamelessness on the part of the ECI.”

With these fresh allegations and counter-allegations, the political atmosphere is expected to heat up further in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To...

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA

Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains;...

Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains;...

Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities

Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities

Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered

Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered