No police NOC for tenants in Navi Mumbai

Image for representational purpose | File photo

In a major relief to thousands of tenants living in Navi Mumbai, it is no longer mandatory for them to get a no objection certificate (NOC) from the police. The newly appointed police commissioner ended the procedure which had been in practice for the last eight to ten years in the city.

Decision after complaints of corruption in issuing NOC

Deputy Commissioner (Special Branch) of Navi Mumbai police, Prashant Mohite said that the decision was taken after receiving complaints of corruption in issuing the NOC. “There is no need for a police NOC as the tenant and owners are already submitting all the details to the registrar for a rent agreement,” said Mr Mohite. He added that property owners just need to update the local police station by submitting the address proof of the tenant like Aadhar number.

So far, housing societies were forcing tenants to bring police NOC soon after they take a home on rent. The real estate agent or broker would charge Rs300-800 for providing a police NOC.

Police to survey slums

In addition, the police will conduct a survey of slums where people reside on rent and do not have documents. “We will carry out a survey of those people to get the present status of people living on rent in slums,” said Mr Mohite. Meanwhile, the police have issued an order asking all cyber cafes, retailers of sim cards, dealers of second-hand motor vehicles and vehicle number plate makers to maintain a register of addresses of people they provide services to.

Cops set timeframe for services

The Navi Mumbai police will provide services like passport verification, VISA extension verification, international police clearance certificate, long-term VIDA, exit permission verification, and security guard police clearance certificate, among others, in a time-bound manner. Officials said the time to be taken by a police station and citizen facility centre has also been decided on for smooth services to citizens.