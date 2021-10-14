Mumbai: Tenants of MMRDA colonies to soon get ownership rights

The tenants of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) built colonies in Jogeshwari that are more than 10 years old will soon get ownership rights, said Ravindra Waikar, legislator of this constituency.

In an official press release issued by the MLA office, Waikar claimed that it was the long pending demand of residents staying here. "The Metropolitan Commissioner had a detailed discussion in a meeting held recently. He has asked for letters of validation from such housing societies. In a week's time the long pending issue will be resolved," Waikar asserted.

Meanwhile, the local MLA also pointed out the inadequate water supply to the housing societies of Jogeshwari. He asserted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies around 135 litres of water to every person which was 90 litres earlier. MMRDA too should revise its water distribution policy.

Besides, redevelopment plans of buildings affected due to Metro work should also be expedited along with the delay in subway improvement works at Andheri Sher E Punjab, SVR Srinivas has assured to resolve all pending issues, Waikar claimed.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:01 AM IST