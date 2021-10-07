MMRDA plans to revamp underbelly of Mumbai Metro line one

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will soon develop the underbelly of Metro Line One passing through the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road. It held a meeting regarding this recently with the Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray and other stakeholders Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and a private organisation --WRI to achieve the proposed goal.

According to the MMRDA, the proposed initiative will be a collective effort of several agencies, to develop pedestrian friendly stretches, green clusters, redesigning bus stops - parking spaces and add Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations on the 4.5km long stretch under the existing Metro Line One.



In fact the main objective of the proposed revamp plan at Andheri Ghatkopar Link is to decongest the said stretch which is otherwise jam packed. Moreover, it intends to bring multi model transportation planning and integration through this initiative at the existing Metro Line One, which remain neglected though this route was opened in 2014 for Public use. Due to the absence of last mile connectivity the metro users on this route face difficulties while reaching their final destination.



The Mumbai Metro Line One is a 11 kilometers first metro in Mumbai that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova. MMRDA holds 26 per cent of share of this metro line.



Interestingly, now considering the importance of last mile connectivity and to encourage commuters to use Metro largely MMRDA is stressing on improving the Multi Model Integration plan along with developing other metro lines. At the upcoming Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) & Line 7 (Andheri to Dahisar) reportedly, it planned to develop last mile connectivity with other beautification works in 250 meters of radius at all stations on these two metro lines. This will facilitate seamless traveling experience to the commuters, believe the MMRDA, which is currently implementing 300 kms of long metro network in MMR

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:21 PM IST