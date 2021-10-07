Mumbai: After 4-yr delay, last girder on Metro Line 2A ready

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) finally attained the launch of the last "I-Girder" on Metro Line 2A (DN Nagar, Andheri to Dahisar) at Adarsh Nagar Junction on Wednesday early morning. With this, the track laying work on the remaining stretch on this line will begin, informed the MMRDA.

In a statement, the MMRDA Public Relation's Office said the I-Girder launching work was delayed for the last four years due to the rehabilitation of more than 40 families and businesses. However, in the last four months Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas succeeded in shifting all project-affected people.

Weighing 42 tonnes, the 24-metre I-girder was launched in just 30 minutes. With this, the missing link of the AC-02 project was cleared, MMRDA officials added.

The 18.5-km-long Metro line 2A between DN Nagar, Andheri and Dahisar will have 17 elevated stations, of which four are inter-connectivity junctions. Phase-1 of this line is expected to be complete in the next two to four months and Phase-2 in two months thereafter, said the MMRDA official.

The MMRDA reportedly started a dynamic trial run on a 20-km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A and 7. The commercial operations on this stretch are likely to begin by January next year and the entire corridor will be open to the public by the end of 2022.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:56 AM IST