Mumbai: MMRDA finishes launch of last girder on Metro 2A line

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally attained the launch of last "I-Girder" on Metro Line 2A (DN Nagar, Andheri to Dahisar) at Adarsh Nagar Junction on Wednesday early morning. With this now the track laying work on the remaining stretch on this line will begin, informed the MMRDA.



The MMRDA Public Relation's Office furthermore stated that the said I-Girder launching work was delayed from last four years due to the rehabilitation of more than 40 families and business. However, in just four months time period this significant milestone was achieved by the Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas with the metro catch up plan which enabled the shifting of all project affected people in just 10 days.



The 42 tons and 24 metres in length large I-girder was launched in just 30 minutes. With this, the missing link of AC-02 project was cleared, MMRDA official added.



The 18.5km long Metro Line 2A between DN Nagar-Andheri-Dahisar will have 17 elevated stations. Of which, four are interconnectivity junctions. The Phase-1 of this line is expected to be complete in next 2-4 months and Phase-2 in two months thereafter, as per the MMRDA.



The MMRDA reportedly has started dynamic trial run on 20 km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A and 7. The commercial operations on this stretch likely to begin by January next year and the entire corridor will be open to public by end of 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:12 PM IST