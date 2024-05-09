'Supporting Anti-National Elements': BJP Leaders Criticise MVA For Campaigning With 1993 Blast Accused Ibrahim Moosa

File

BJP leaders became aggressive after Iqbal Moosa Baba Chauhan, an accused in the 1993 blasts, was seen campaigning for MVA's north-west candidate Amol Kirtikar. Leaders like Devendra Fadanvis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Ameet Satam strongly criticised the MVA, alleging that MVA candidates are receiving support from terrorists responsible for bomb blasts in Mumbai. They argue that this conflict is not just between nationalist forces and the 'tukde-tukde' gang but has escalated into a fight between India and Pakistan.

BJP Demands Clarity Over Uddhav Thackeray's Allegiance Amidst 1993 Blasts Accusations

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "The INDI alliance criticizes Ujjawal Nikam, a staunch anti-terrorist, while praising Kasab. Additionally, a 1993 blast accused is seen with the Shivsena candidate, highlighting the MVA alliance's alignment with anti-national elements for electoral gains."

The BJP circulated a video showing Moosa campaigning for Amol Kirtikar. BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded clarity from Uddhav Thackeray, questioning whether he stands with Mumbaikars or with terrorists. BJP leaders lamented that while Balasaheb Thackeray took a strong stance against terrorism post the 1993 blasts, Uddhav is seen aligning with the accused from the same incident, raising concerns about his priorities for Mumbai's citizens.

BJP Leader Bawankule Questions Uddhav Thackeray's Support For Accused Individuals

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised the MVA's past practices of glorifying individuals like Yakub Memon, Tipu Sultan, and Aurangzeb, now extending to promoting groups associated with terrorism. He contrasted this with Balasaheb Thackeray's protective stance towards Mumbai post the 1993 blasts, questioning Uddhav Thackeray's support for accused individuals from that incident.

Bawankule further questioned if Uddhav Thackeray's actions are leading towards potential unrest and terrorism by associating with such individuals. Is Uddhav Thackeray intending to set Mumbai and the country on fire again by handing over your 'torch' to terrorists? asked Bawankule.