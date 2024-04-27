Mumbai: 11 MBVV Cops Selected For DG's Insignia Award

Mumbai: Two police inspectors and a woman assistant police inspectors are amongst the eleven personnel attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police who have been handpicked for the Director General of Police’s-Insignia for meritorious service this year.

The awardees include-police inspectors-Aviraj Kurhade (crime branch Zone I), Sujitkumar Gunjkar (cyber cell), API- Tejashri Shinde (bharosa cell), police sub inspector-Dattatray Jadhav, assistant sub inspectors-Ajay Mandole, Ramchandra Patil, Ashok Ishi, police personnel-Jai Prakash Jadhav, Anand More, Mukesh Pore and Namdev Ishwalkar.

The officers and personnel will receive the medals from police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on 1, May. The DG Insignia is awarded to policemen for outstanding contributions to the force for more than 10 to 15 years, particularly with a clean track record.