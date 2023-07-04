Chandigarh: Haryana CM Approves Draft Of SOPs For State Police Awards

Chandigarh: Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday approved the drafts of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for three state police awards.

SOP awardees prize bifurcation

As per the SOPs, the awardees of the Chief Minister medal for bravery and the Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation would get a one-time cash reward of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Besides this, the officers, and officials would also get a certificate/scroll signed by the chief minister and the home minister, respectively.

They would also get a ribbon display above the left pocket of the uniform, six months extension in service after retirement for Group-B and C for police personnel, applicable only in case they are not availing any other extension in service and the name of medal awardees shall be published in the Gazette of Haryana and the register of such names would be kept in the Home Department, Haryana.

The awardees of the DGP’s Uttam Seva Medal would get a one-time cash reward of ₹50,000 along with a certificate/scroll signed by the Director General of Police, Haryana and a ribbon display above the left pocket of the uniform. Further, the name of medal awardees would be maintained in a register at Police Headquarters, Haryana.

Sikh Gurudwara management committee

The Cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding the formulation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (delimitation of wards and elections), Rules, 2023.

The tenure of said Adhoc Committee constituted to manage and supervise the affairs of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was going to expire after 18 months; accordingly, it was necessary to hold elections of Gurdwara in Haryana to elect members of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and for that purpose, ibid rules were required to be enacted.

Sportsperson service rules

The Cabinet also accorded approval regarding the amendments in the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules, 2021.

As per the new amendments, now "sports events" means all the events of sports which would not be limited by weight category. Earlier, the definition of "event"’ was not clear in any of the policies/rules of the department.

