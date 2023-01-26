Goa: Four officers awarded police medals

Representative

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day function, four police officers including Director General of Police Jaspal Singh have been awarded police medals. An announcement by the State government on Wednesday mentions various achievements by DGP Singh and Superintendent of Police Vishram Borkar, both of whom are awarded the President Police Medal for Distinguished Service; as well as Deputy SPs Harishandra Madkaikar and Santosh Dessai who are awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

As Inspector General of Goa Police, Singh rendered commendable services during the first wave of Covid-19. He led his team in ensuring the return of foreigners and migrant labour to their respective countries and States in coordination with the State administration. In particular, 8103 foreigners were sent to their respective countries and the efforts of Goa Police were appreciated by the Consul Generals of various missions in India. Under his command, Goa Police rendered excellent services to the citizens, Police Staff and managed the temporary shelters and ensured supply of food to a large number of people. His services were appreciated by one and all.

Singh led the Goa Police (2019) as DGP In-charge after the sudden demise of the then DGP during the challenging times of the pandemic. Under his command Goa Police suffered no casualties due to Coronavirus and even the number of policemen falling sick due to Coronavirus was minimal as compared to other police forces.

