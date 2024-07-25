Goa: 269 Liquor Outlets Approved Near Schools & Temples In State Spark Controversy

CM Pramod Sawant | The Goan Network

Panaji: As many as 269 liquor outlets located within 100 metres of educational institutions or places of worship have been granted permissions by successive governments over the last several years, sparking controversy over the proximity of these establishments to sacred institutions.

The highest number of these outlets 63 is operating in coastal Pernem, followed by the temple town of Ponda with 61 outlets. The total number also includes 15 licences granted in the last five years, since 2020 till date.

CM Pramod Sawant's Reply

As per the reply tabled by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to a starred question by MLA Chandrakant Shetye, these licences were approved by the Commissioner with prior government consent.

Meanwhile, sources revealed to The Goan that applications for setting up liquor shops in the prohibited areas are usually rejected by the Excise Department but some of these – after proper scrutiny – are subsequently forwarded to the government for consideration as per existing rules.

Goa Govt Amends Its Goa Excise Duty Rules

Recently, the Goa government amended its Goa Excise Duty Rules to impose an additional 100 per cent licence and renewal fee on liquor licences issued to outlets located within 100 metres of educational institutions or places of worship.

The development sparked debate with Opposition leaders accusing the State of promoting alcohol sales near sacred sites. In response, Sawant clarified that the regulation has been in place since 1980 and that permissions have been granted on a case-by-case basis by successive governments including the Congress.

CM Pramod Sawant On The Issue

In his response on the floor of the House, the Chief Minister stated that the Excise Department issued 15 new licences to liquor shops and bars within 100 metres of schools across the State in the past five years. This includes one licence each in Bicholim and Mormugao in 2020, six in Salcete in 2021, and one each in Bardez, Tiswadi, and Ponda in 2023. One licence was issued in Quepem in both 2020 and 2021, one in Canacona in 2022, and one in Sanguem in 2024.

During the same period, 81 applications were rejected. The distribution of liquor stores established after the establishment of schools or temples within 100 metres includes 63 licences in Pernem, 14 in Bicholim, 34 in Tiswadi, 30 in Mormugao, 61 in Ponda, 3 in Quepem, 16 in Canacona, 13 in Sanguem, 23 in Bardez, and 12 in Salcete.