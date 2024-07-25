 Goa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To ₹1 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To ₹1 Lakh

Goa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To ₹1 Lakh

“The Rs 500 fine was too lenient, which allowed companies to easily come out of it after committing the violation. We have now increased the fine to between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, and imprisonment,” Labour Minister Babush Monserrate

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: Labour Minister Atanasio alias Babush Monserrate informed the assembly on Wednesday that the Labour Act has been amended to increase fines for companies in Goa that advertise posts outside the State, from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, as well as imprisonment.

Babush Monserrate's Response

Responding to a calling attention notice by MLA Venzy Veigas raising concerns on job scenario in Goa and companies looking for candidates outside the State, Babush stated that two companies were issued show-cause notices, and legal action was taken against them.

“The Rs 500 fine was too lenient, which allowed companies to easily come out of it after committing the violation. We have now increased the fine to between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, and imprisonment,” he said.

Read Also
Goa Postpones Ferocious Dog Ban After Karnataka HC Halts Central Govt Order
article-image

Replying to a query by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao about the abrupt transfer of Goan employees to other states, Babush stated that the government cannot interfere with internal company policies.

Babush also expressed concern that despite the Goa government’s subsidy scheme for small to large companies, which offers financial benefits for employing at least 60 percent of Goans in regular jobs with a minimum salary of Rs 8,000, only four companies have taken advantage of the scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 269 Liquor Outlets Approved Near Schools & Temples In State Spark Controversy

Goa: 269 Liquor Outlets Approved Near Schools & Temples In State Spark Controversy

Goa’s Sports Minister Govind Gaude Pledges Prize Money Payment By Ganesh Chaturthi, Responds To...

Goa’s Sports Minister Govind Gaude Pledges Prize Money Payment By Ganesh Chaturthi, Responds To...

Opposition Slams Goa Govt For Rural Development Delays Amid Severe Staff Shortages

Opposition Slams Goa Govt For Rural Development Delays Amid Severe Staff Shortages

Goa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To...

Goa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To...

Goa Postpones Ferocious Dog Ban After Karnataka HC Halts Central Govt Order

Goa Postpones Ferocious Dog Ban After Karnataka HC Halts Central Govt Order