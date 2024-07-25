Goa Increases Penalties For Companies That Advertise Job Posts Outside Of State, Imposes Fines Up To ₹1 Lakh

Panaji: Labour Minister Atanasio alias Babush Monserrate informed the assembly on Wednesday that the Labour Act has been amended to increase fines for companies in Goa that advertise posts outside the State, from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, as well as imprisonment.

Babush Monserrate's Response

Responding to a calling attention notice by MLA Venzy Veigas raising concerns on job scenario in Goa and companies looking for candidates outside the State, Babush stated that two companies were issued show-cause notices, and legal action was taken against them.

“The Rs 500 fine was too lenient, which allowed companies to easily come out of it after committing the violation. We have now increased the fine to between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, and imprisonment,” he said.

Replying to a query by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao about the abrupt transfer of Goan employees to other states, Babush stated that the government cannot interfere with internal company policies.

Babush also expressed concern that despite the Goa government’s subsidy scheme for small to large companies, which offers financial benefits for employing at least 60 percent of Goans in regular jobs with a minimum salary of Rs 8,000, only four companies have taken advantage of the scheme.