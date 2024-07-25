Goa’s Sports Minister Govind Gaude Pledges Prize Money Payment By Ganesh Chaturthi, Responds To MLA Vijai Sardesai Concerns

Mapusa: Sports Minister Govind Gaude assured the legislative assembly on Wednesday that prize money for all medal-winning athletes, including para-athletes, will be disbursed before Ganesh Chaturthi.

This announcement came in response to concerns raised by Goa Forward Party leader and MLA Vijai Sardesai regarding delayed payments to athletes.

Gaude Highlights Ongoing Efforts

Gaude highlighted ongoing efforts to officially recognize the Goa Paralympic Association, stating that funds will be released to the association once the recognition process is completed. However, he acknowledged that no special funding has been allocated for training athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

“The prize money to all the medal winners, including the para-athletes who brought glory to the State, will be paid before the oncoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival,” Gaude confirmed.

Sardesai Points Out Delays In Awarding Prize Money

Sardesai pointed out the delay in awarding prize money to medal-winning athlete Lloyd and emphasized the need for the government to recognize the Goa Paralympic Association.

He also questioned whether the government was covering the cost of caretakers for para-athletes and providing necessary resources such as coaches, coaching camps, and sports kits.

In response, Gaude stated that the government covers the expenses of caretakers and ensures athletes receive their travel allowance, daily allowance, and sports kits.

He informed the House that the Goa Paralympic Association is provisionally recognized by the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG), which manages coaching camps and selects teams for international competitions. He assured that SAG would provide special grants to the association.

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar asked whether the state government had finalized the list of athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Gaude responded that the selection of athletes is conducted at the national level.