 Goa Postpones Ferocious Dog Ban After Karnataka HC Halts Central Govt Order
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Representational photo | Pixabay

Panaji: The Goa government has withheld its proposed ban on certain breeds of ferocious dogs despite rise in dog attacks and bite cases in the State. The Rottweiler attack on two minors in Taleigao and a pregnant woman mauled by a pack of 10 dogs – adopted by a luxurious villa owner in Vasco – both reported last year, prompted the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department to identify ferocious dogs.

The State's ban decision was strengthened when the Central Government issued an order banning 23 breeds of dogs this year. However, with the order challenged in the Karnataka High Court, the move has been temporarily halted.  

Statement Of Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar

"The Central Government had issued a DO letter dated March 12, 2024, recommending prohibitions on the import, breeding, and sale of 23 dog breeds for various purposes. However, due to reservations expressed by the Karnataka High Court, the enforcement of these prohibitions has been withheld until further notice. In view of the above, the proposed ban by the State Government on ferocious breeds of dogs is kept on hold," Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar said responding to an unstarred question posed by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Besides attacks by pet dogs, Goa has seen a spree of stray dog attacks. 

Decline In Number Of Dog Bite Cases In Goa

The number of dog bite cases in Goa has seen a decline over recent years, yet concerns persist as incidents involving both locals and tourists continue. Data tabled in the House revealed that dog bite cases in Goa were 19,391 in the 2019 year, 15,311 cases in 2020, 14,516 in 2021, 12,291 in 2022 and 9,210 in 2023.

There was one reported death due to rabies in 2023. “The government has been conducting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns through Health Centers for community, school, and healthcare workers to address these issues,” the minister said.

The Central Government's banned list included Pitbull Terriers and Rottweilers which are commonly found in Goa.

Goa is estimated to have around 1.5 lakh dogs, including 70,000 strays. In 2023, CM Sawant directed the department to prepare a list of ferocious dogs stating that current owners would not be required to abandon their pets but future purchases of these breeds would be banned.

