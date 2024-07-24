 Goa: Taxi Operators Protest At Bodgeshwar Temple In Mapusa, Call For Sacking Of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: A large number of tourist taxi operators gathered at Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa this morning, demanding the sacking of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. The operators also accused the government of failing to resolve multiple issues including the GoaMiles app service, which they claim is negatively impacting their traditional business.

The protest was coincidentally held on the same day Godinho is scheduled to reply to demands related to his portfolio in the Assembly.

Tourist Taxi Operators Express Their Grievances

The operators expressed their grievances about meter regulations, speed governors, airport tolls, and parking fees as well. A heavy police presence was deployed to maintain law and order.

The protestors demanded that Godinho be removed from his position, accusing him of being incapable of resolving the issues faced by the taxi industry.

"Godinho should be sacked or step down. He is not fit to hold the Transport portfolio. If he cannot resolve the taxi issues, he should not contest the 2027 Goa Assembly elections," they said.

Taxi Operators Voice Strong Opposition To The Tolls On The Mopa Link Road

The taxi operators also voiced strong opposition to the tolls on the Mopa link road, threatening to drop passengers at the entrance of the toll gate if the tolls are not removed.

"Passengers will be forced to walk to the airport or rely on GMR for transportation," they stated.

The taxi operators have found no support from the government which is resolute on continuing operations of the GoaMiles app, citing it pays its taxes including GST to the government. The minister has also asked the taxi operators to either join the existing app or start their own, in a bid to streamline the operations.

