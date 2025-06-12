Goa Weather News: IMD Issues Red Alert In Coastal State; Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Today | FPJ

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Goans will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today, prompting a red alert in the state. A few weeks prior, Goa encountered a red alert because of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and Cyclone Shakti, leading to flood-like conditions in several parts of the state.

On June 25, at 8:30 AM, Panaji reported a maximum temperature of 32.6°C and a minimum of 25.7°C, with relative humidity measuring 98%. Mormugao recorded a high of 32.8°C, a low of 25.8°C, and 97% humidity. Precipitation measured 19.2 mm in Panaji and 57.4 mm in Mormugao.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released an orange alert for Goa, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from June 12 to June 14. Residents are cautioned about potential flooding, interruptions, and possible harm.

The prediction features severe thunderstorms, lightning, and surface winds ranging from 30-40 km/h, with gusts reaching 50 km/h in certain regions of North and South Goa. The precipitation is linked to a shear zone located at 15°N, between 3.1 and 4.5 km above sea level, increasing rainfall across the state.

The western coastal region, including the Kokan region and Goa are issued red alert. Neighbouring states Karnataka and Maharashtra are also issued red and orange alert.

From June 12 to June 18, temperatures remained steady at 25.0 to 32.0 degrees, with generally cloudy skies and moderate rain, except for June 17 and 18, which experienced rain.