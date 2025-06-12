Mumbai Rains: IMD Issued Red Alert In Kokan, Other Regions Under Orange Alert In Maharashtra; Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorms Anticipated | Representative Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced red and orange warnings in Maharashtra. On Thursday, June 12, a red alert was declared for the Kokan region of Maharashtra's coast, whereas the remainder of Maharashtra was placed under an orange alert. The city has arisen to cloudy skies covering the area. IMD forecasts significant to moderate rain in Mumbai today, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Today's Weather Forecast

According to the IMD report, today's sky is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures will vary from a low of 27 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 degrees Celsius. At 9AM, the temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius, with winds at 24 KMPH, humidity at 79%, and a 15% chance of precipitation.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

The IMD report indicates that today's weather will be mostly overcast with heavy rainfall. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates that temperatures will remain between a low of 21 degrees Celsius and a high of 31 degrees Celsius in the coming days, featuring persistent cloudy skies and heavy rainfall.

Red And Orange Alert Issued In Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alert in Maharashtra. The coastal region, Kokan has been issued red alert with possibility of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The IMD has issued orange alert in the centre, Vidharbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra are anticipated to receive heavy to moderate rainfall today. The IMD has anticipated heavy rains and cloudy weather throughout the week.

Today's AQI

As per the most recent report by the Sameer app from the Centre Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), the AQI stands at 50, signifying a 'good' AQI level in the city. Mumbai has attained favorable air quality following many months