Goa: Criticism Mounts Against Govt's Rapid Implementation Of National Education Policy Amid Infrastructure Shortcomings

Mapusa: The Opposition on Monday strongly criticized the government for rushing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) without adequate infrastructure, causing concern among students and educators.

Opposition MLAs questioned whether teachers had received sufficient training to properly execute the NEP.

Concerns were also raised about the extensive study hours required under the new policy and the lack of necessary facilities, such as refectories and washrooms.

A 'Hotchpotch'

Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira labelled the State government’s syllabus for NEP as a "hotchpotch," expressing significant concerns among the student and teacher communities about the hasty implementation.

"We are not opposing the NEP. We want to ensure its proper implementation. This is the future of all the students and teachers in the State. This is a long-term initiative, not something to be rushed. If NEP is hurried, NEP will be buried," Ferreira stated, questioning the government’s eagerness to push through the policy.

Ferreira praised the central government's NEP 2020 as a revolutionary document but criticized the local implementation as backward and convoluted. He noted that the NEP document mandates that academic matters, including standards and curricula, be led by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

However, the NCERT has not yet provided the syllabus to the Goa government, leading to a mismatch between the state's plans and the requirements.

Discrepancies Highlighted By Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira

Ferreira highlighted the discrepancies between the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education 2023 and the state's proposed implementation, including longer school hours until 6 pm, which he deemed impractical.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas pointed out the lack of laboratories in educational institutions despite the NEP being implemented for Std IX this year.

He questioned the government's allocation of funds and the involvement of four central experts supposed to oversee the establishment of laboratories.

Leader Of Opposition Highlights Concerns From School Managements

Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao, highlighted concerns from school managements about the future of 11th and 12th classes under the new policy. "Do we have proper internet connectivity? From the secondary stage, teachers need to have postgraduate qualifications. Are our teachers adequately qualified? There is a lot of uncertainty," Alemao stated.

Congress MLA Altone D’Costa criticized the rush to implement the policy and questioned the adequacy of teacher training.

He also expressed concerns over the government's plan to phase out foreign language studies, arguing that in a globalized world, students need to learn foreign languages.

The Opposition’s scrutiny underscores the need for careful and thorough implementation of the NEP to ensure it benefits students and teachers in the long run.