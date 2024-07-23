Goa: Opposition MLAs Protest In State Assembly Over Alleged Unequal Treatment During Proceedings

Mapusa: Pandemonium erupted in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday as Opposition MLAs staged a protest after the zero hour, alleging discriminatory treatment against them.

The protest took place during the calling attention when the entire opposition MLAs rushed to the well of the House, forcing the Speaker, Ramesh Tawadkar to adjourn the House until 2.30 pm.

Grievances Voiced

The opposition's grievances were voiced by Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao, who accused the Assembly of not providing equal opportunities for Opposition MLAs to raise issues during zero hour and calling attention sessions. Alemao highlighted that an agreement had been made to ensure equal representation for both ruling and opposition members in these critical periods.

"It was decided that the ruling and opposition members would have an equal number of zero hour mentions and calling attention notices," Alemao stated. The zero hour, a crucial part of parliamentary proceedings, allows members to raise urgent matters without prior notice.

Calling attention is another important procedure that enables members to draw the attention of the government to specific issues requiring immediate attention.

The Speaker, acknowledging the opposition's concerns, assured that the agreement would be implemented from Tuesday.

Despite this assurance, the Opposition's protest underscored their dissatisfaction with the current proceedings and highlighted a broader concern about fair treatment within the legislative process.

The Speaker's commitment to addressing the opposition's concerns from the next session onward may help alleviate some of the tension. However, the incident underscores the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to ensure that all members of the Assembly can effectively represent their constituents and address pressing issues.