Gujarat: ATS Arrests 4 ISIS Terrorists From Sri Lanka At Ahmedabad Airport | Representational Image

Ahmedabad, May 20: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday said it arrested four "terrorists" of the Islamic State from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport here.

Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport. All four accused are Sri Lankan nationals.



(Photo source: Gujarat ATS) pic.twitter.com/zsoA2PIWNH — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State. More details regarding the arrests are awaited.

In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda. They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation.