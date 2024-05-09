Gujarat: Man Arrested For Sharing DRDO Secrets With Pakistan's ISI Agency

Representational Image

In a major bust, the Gujarat CID Crime branch has arrested a man from Bharuch for allegedly spying on the Indian Army and passing classified information to Pakistan's ISI agency. The accused, Praveen Kumar Mishra, was reportedly lured into a honeytrap by an ISI operative posing online as a woman named Sonal Garg.

"The accused, Praveen Kumar Mishra, is employed at a chemical factory in Jhagadia, Bharuch district," informed CID Crime ADGP Rajkumar Pandian. "Originally from Bihar, Mishra has a background in aeronautical engineering and previously worked for a company in Jhagadiya in Bharuch district, supplying materials to the DRDO in Hyderabad."

According to Pandian, Mishra's downfall began on social media, where he connected with the fake Sonal Garg profile. Unbeknownst to him, the account was operated by an ISI handler who skillfully manipulated Mishra into divulging sensitive information.

"The ISI handler exploited Mishra's access and tricked him into spying on critical matters," Pandian elaborated. "This included details about DRDO projects and even the BrahMos missile."

Read Also Freelance journalist booked by CBI under Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information...

Alarmingly, Mishra also revealed the identity of another Ankleshwar-based company that supplies materials to DRDO. Acting on his handler's instructions, Mishra attempted to infect the Ankleshwar company's computers with malware, presumably to steal confidential data.

"Mishra's interrogation and a thorough examination of his mobile phone have unearthed a significant amount of disturbing information," Pandian added. "This arrest highlights the ever-present threat of espionage and the cunning tactics employed by hostile agencies. We are taking stringent measures to investigate the extent of the damage caused and ensure the safety of our nation's sensitive information."