Freelance journalist booked by CBI under Official Secrets Act for sharing classified information with foreign intelligence agencies

Vivek Raghuvanshi | twitter.com/vivraghu

Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist, has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly gathering classified information on the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army. The information is believed to have been shared with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

Raghuvanshi has been booked by the CBI under the Official Secrets Act.

The CBI has accused Raghuvanshi of gathering intricate and sensitive information pertaining to projects of the DRDO and the army.

The central probe agency, in a statement, said: “The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi on the allegations that he was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country’s classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries."

As part of their investigation, the agency is currently conducting searches at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region. Officials have reported the recovery of sensitive documents during these searches.

The agency, during their investigation, has discovered certain documents containing sensitive information in the possession of the accused.