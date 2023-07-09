Gujarat: BSF Contractual Employee Held For Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistani Intelligence Agent

Representational Image |

A contractual employee of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bhuj Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a woman Pakistani intelligence agent.

The suspect, Nilesh Balia, had been employed as a janitor in the electrical department office of the Central Public Works Department at the BSF headquarters in Bhuj for the past five years. On Friday, he was apprehended by the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

According to Sunil Joshi, Superintendent of Police at ATS, Balia established contact with a Pakistani operative known as 'Aditi Tiwari' in January 2023.

Balia reportedly shared multiple classified documents concerning the electrical installations in both ongoing construction and existing BSF buildings, as well as certain civil department documents. This information came to light through the news agency PTI.

'Honey-trapped' Balia via WhatsApp

Allegedly, the woman posing as an employee of a private company 'honey-trapped' Balia via WhatsApp, enticing him to divulge the information in exchange for financial benefits related to her job.

The accused willingly disclosed sensitive details to the agent, while also receiving payments for his actions. PTI reports indicate that Balia received a total of £28800 through UPI transactions as remuneration.

After receiving a tip-off regarding the suspicious activities of the employee, the ATS initiated surveillance, scrutinizing his phone records and examining his bank accounts. Following their investigation, they summoned Balia for questioning and subsequently detained him.

The accused faces several charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by Section 121, which pertains to waging war against the Government of India, as well as concealing with the intent to facilitate the design to wage war. Additionally, he is also charged under Section 120-B for criminal conspiracy and violations under the Official Secrets Act.