PM Modi Expresses Gratitude To All Those People Who Voted In Phase 5 Of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Claiming that the INDIA alliance is totally "discredited and dejected", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to all those who voted in the 5th phase of the 2024 elections and said that the people of India have decided that they want a strong National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude Through Post On X

Taking to his official social media account, X, PM Modi said, "Gratitude to all those who voted in the 5th phase of the 2024 elections which concluded yesterday. The wave of support for NDA is getting stronger and stronger. The people of India have decided that they want a strong NDA government at the Centre".

"INDIA Alliance can try any sort of vote-bank politics, the people will not believe them. They are totally discredited and dejected," PM Modi added.

The fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) on Monday saw a voter turnout of 60.09 per cent till 11:30 pm, the Election Commission (ECI) said.

Voter Turnout In Various States Of India According To ECI's Data

According to ECI data, Bihar recorded 54.85 percent voter turnout, while Jammu and Kashmir recorded 56.73 percent turnout till 11.30 pm.

Similarly, Jharkhand recorded 63.07 percent voter turnout, Ladakh 69.62 percent, Maharashtra 54.29 percent, Odisha 67.59 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 57.79 and West Bengal 74.65 percent respectively.

With the conclusion of phase 5, polling for General Elections 2024 is now completed in 25 States/UTs and 428 PCs. Polling is also complete in General Elections for State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 63 assembly seats of Odisha State Assembly.

The sixth phase polling is scheduled on May 25 in 58 PCs (including the adjourned poll in Anantnag-Rajouri PC) in 8 States/UTs. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 19-June 1. The counting and results would be declared on June 4.