Bengaluru Weather: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Thundershowers Expected

Bengaluru: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city today.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 22°C, projected to peak at 29°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 22°C throughout the day with high chances of rain. The sunrise was at 05:53 am, with sunset expected at 06:39 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

For the remaining days of the week, the IMD predicts that Todays's minimum temperature will remain at 22°C, increasing slightly to 23°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to range between 22-23°C for minimums and 29-30°C for maximums.

In other parts of Karnataka, the temperature in the tamaka region is predicted hover around 28°C.

Uttar Kannada, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijaapur, Yadgir and Raichur regions in the states are expected to witness light rains. IMD has predicted that some parts of North Interior Karnataka will see heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

Whereas, the South interior Karnataka is predicted to witness heavy rains with thunderstrom and lightning. Strong surface wind along with rain is also expected.

Heavy rains with thunderstorm and lightning is also expected in some parts of Costal Karnataka.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Bengaluru currently stands at 54, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.