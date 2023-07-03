NIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links

Representative Image

The NIA held raids in Mumbai and Pune and arrested four suspects for alleged links with ISIS, according to exclusive inputs.

Earlier this weekend, the NIA conducted raids at five locations in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Patna, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat in connection with the radicalised group named “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, being run by Pakistan-based suspects and helped by the banned PFI in India.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)