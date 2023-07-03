 NIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links

NIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links

The arrests were made from Pune and Mumbai in connection to the radicalisation module called 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The NIA held raids in Mumbai and Pune and arrested four suspects for alleged links with ISIS, according to exclusive inputs.

Earlier this weekend, the NIA conducted raids at five locations in Bihar’s Darbhanga and Patna, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat in connection with the radicalised group named “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, being run by Pakistan-based suspects and helped by the banned PFI in India.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: Bhujbal and Walse Patil- The Unkindest Cuts Of All

Maharashtra Politics: Bhujbal and Walse Patil- The Unkindest Cuts Of All

Maharashtra Politics: At Swearing-In, A Mixture Of Nervousness And Excitement

Maharashtra Politics: At Swearing-In, A Mixture Of Nervousness And Excitement

Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis’ Sweet Revenge Or Not, Time Will Tell

Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis’ Sweet Revenge Or Not, Time Will Tell

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Cloudy Skies, City To Get Moderate Rain

NIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links

NIA Raids Held To Uncover Radicalisation Module In Mumbai & Pune, 4 Arrested For ISIS Links