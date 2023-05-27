NIA busts ISIS-linked Terror Module in Madhya Pradesh, arrests 3 for planning 'violent jihad' in India

NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region | Representative

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted an ISIS linked terror module in an intelligence-led joint operation with Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police, and arrested three persons in the case from Jabalpur, as per the official release.

The arrests took place after overnight raids were conducted at 13 locations in Jabalpur on 26th-27th May. The trio, identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, will be produced in the NIA Special Court in Bhopal today. A host of sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized during the searches.

Syed Mamoor Ali had created a local group/Tanzeem by the name of ‘Fisabilillah’ and was also operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. Along with his associates, he was trying to procure Pistols and was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier for this purpose.

A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of Jabalpur-based like-minded radicalised individuals. Some of the module members were already contemplating Hijrat (flight) to conflict theatres, while others had plans to form a local outfit for carrying out violent jihad in India, according to the NIA investigations.

Adil was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels for motivating and recruiting youth into the ISIS fold. Investigations further showed that Shahid had also planned to procure weapons including Pistols. IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India.

The NIA had, on 24th May, registered a case, during its investigations into the pro-ISIS activities of Mohammad Adil Khan, who came to the agency’s notice in August 2022. The NIA learnt that he and his associates were involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground ‘Dawah’ programmes, in order to unleash violent terror attacks in India at the instance of the ISIS. The module had been conducting meetings/Dars in local Masjids and houses and hatching plans and conspiracies to spread terror in the country.

Investigations revealed that the three accused were highly radicalised and were determined to carry out violent jihad. They were engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and trying to procure arms and ammunition with the objective of carrying out terrorist acts.