 MP News: District Admin Discusses Preparations For Census 2027 In Mandsaur
The second phase will be conducted in February 2027, counting every person. The data to be included are age, gender, marital status, religion, disability, mother tongue, literacy, education, work and migration. All data will be collected digitally, using mobile and web apps. Real-time monitoring via the CMMS portal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Dist Admin Discusses Preparations For Census 2027 | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aditi Garg chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss preparations and guidelines for the Census 2027, at Sushasan Bhawan in Mandsaur.

Census 2027 will be India’s first digital census, allowing people to submit data online.

Census coordinator Ekta Jaiswal, district panchayat CEO Anukul Jain and other officials attended the meeting. Census in-charge Abhishek Singh Thakur and Ashok Choubey shared details.

The census will be conducted in two phases—the first from May 1-30 will be for house listing and basic enumeration. Enumerators and supervisors will visit homes to collect info on 33 parameters.

All data will be collected digitally, using mobile and web apps. Real-time monitoring via the CMMS portal. Citizens can use an online portal for self-enumeration. Tools to be used include House Listing App, Census App, Self-Enumeration Portal, CMMS and web maps. 

