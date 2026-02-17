Indore News: 16K Class X And 12K Class XII Students Appear In CBSE Board Exams

Indore News: 16K Class X And 12K Class XII Students Appear | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The board examination season commenced across Indore on Monday, with approximately 28,000 students from nearly 181 CBSE-affiliated schools appearing for the exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

According to figures shared by CBSE city coordinator UK Jha, around 16,000 students are appearing for Class X, while approximately 12,000 students are appearing for Class XII this year. The examinations are being conducted across 40 centres in the city.

Class X students to attend three exams

This year, Class X students are required to appear in at least three examinations in the first session to complete their board assessment. The first board exam, held in February, is mandatory for all students, and those who wish to appear for the second (improvement) session in May must have attempted at least three subjects in the first session.

On Tuesday, Class X students are scheduled to write the Mathematics paper, with their remaining papers following as per the CBSE timetable, while Class XII students will write the Entrepreneurship and Biotechnology examinations on the same day.

Students who miss three or more subjects in the first session will be disqualified from the second session and placed in the Essential Repeat category, meaning they will have to complete their board requirements the following year.

Reporting time and examination guidelines

Students must reach their examination centres by 9:45 am. Entry will not be permitted after 10:00 am under any circumstances, UK Jha said. The examination begins at 10:30 am, with a 15-minute reading period from 10:15 am to 10:30 am.

As per CBSE guidelines, regular candidates must wear their school uniform, while private candidates are required to wear plain, light-coloured clothes. Students must carry a valid admit card signed by the school principal to gain entry.

Electronic gadgets including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and metallic accessories are strictly prohibited inside examination halls.

Digital evaluation for Class XII answer sheets

This year, Class XII answer sheets will be evaluated through a digital on-screen marking system. Under the new process, answer books will be scanned under secure protocols, assigned unique codes to maintain anonymity, and assessed digitally by authorised evaluators. Officials stated that the system is designed to minimise errors and expedite result processing.

With security and logistical arrangements in place across all 40 centres, authorities have advised students to adhere strictly to reporting time and examination guidelines as the board examinations continue in the city.