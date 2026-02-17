Indore News: DAVV Convocation; Nothing But A Photo Opportunity | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what could be a major disappointment, the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya convocation ceremony is going to be just a photo opportunity for toppers and PhD degree recipients this year.

Unlike previous ceremonies they are not going to receive academic awards from the hands of Chancellor Mangubhai Patel or other dignitaries on the dais this time.

In a first in the history of DAVV, academic awards will be distributed to students before the formal convocation ceremony begins due to an unusually tight schedule communicated by Raj Bhawan regarding the Chancellor Mangubhai Patel limited availability.

University authorities confirmed that Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will be present for only one hour and 15 minutes during the ceremony. As a result, most award recipients will not receive medals individually on stage.

Candidates will instead be invited for group photographs, while only two Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) scholars will receive degrees directly from the Chancellor during the programme.

A total of 221 research scholars will be awarded doctoral degrees this year, including 143 women and 78 men, indicating significant female participation. The final rehearsal for the convocation took place on Monday in the presence of the vice chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai, Executive Council members and heads of departments.

Special academic uniforms were also distributed to participating students and researchers during the rehearsal. The convocation ceremony is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am on Tuesday at the UTD campus of DAVV.

Sakshi Jain tops with six gold medals

Among medal recipients, Sakshi Jain recorded the highest number of gold medals across the 2023–24 and 2024–25 academic sessions. Sakshi Jain, a Bachelor of Engineering student in Civil Engineering for 2024–25, secured six gold medals. Bhavya Tripathi, also from Civil Engineering in the 2023–24 session, ranked second with five gold medals.

Merit Achievers

2023–24 Session

Bhavya Tripathi — BE Civil Engineering — 5 Gold Medals

Anushka Gaur — BE Computer Science — 3 Gold Medals

Sana Shaikh — LLB — 3 Gold Medals

2024–25 Session

Sakshi Jain — BE Civil Engineering — 6 Gold Medals

Soumya James — BA — 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Kshuti Patil — MSc Chemistry — 3 Gold Medals

Pranjal Saxena — BE Mechanical Engineering — 3 Gold Medals

Vartika Kumari — LLB — 3 Gold Medals

Anurag Yadav — BE Computer Science — 3 Gold Medals

Bhavna Naneriya — MEd — 3 Gold Medals

Ashmit Saluja — MSc Home Science — 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Officials stated that these procedural changes were necessary to ensure smooth conduct of the convocation within the restricted timeframe.