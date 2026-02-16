 Indore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line

Indore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line

By undertaking live line maintenance, grid reliability and stability were maintained. The approach helped avoid a potential long shutdown, safeguarded the power exchange option between the Indore and Nagda regions, and prevented possible commercial losses related to transmission charges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore team of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) set a example by successfully carrying out live line maintenance on the crucial 400 kV Indore-Nagda transmission line.

The work was completed on an energised line carrying around 200 MW of power flow, ensuring grid stability while averting a potential long-duration outage of the 400 kV line.

Additional chief engineer (Indore) Neelam Khanna said that a disc insulator string in one phase of the 400 kV Indore-Nagda line required replacement.

Read Also
Indore Stabbing Case: Crime Driven By Hurt Ego As Accused Pressured Woman For Marriage; Jilted Lover...
article-image

Considering the importance of maintaining grid stability during the Mahashivratri festival, it was decided to execute the work on the live line itself.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Urges Class 10, 12 Exam Students Not To Get Misled By Rumours About Question Paper Leaks
CBSE Urges Class 10, 12 Exam Students Not To Get Misled By Rumours About Question Paper Leaks
Subharti University Wins Strikers Cup 2026; Tournament Showcases Rising Standard Of College Football
Subharti University Wins Strikers Cup 2026; Tournament Showcases Rising Standard Of College Football
East Bengal Hammer NorthEast United 3-0 In ISL Opener As Ezzejjari Stars With Brace At Salt Lake Stadium
East Bengal Hammer NorthEast United 3-0 In ISL Opener As Ezzejjari Stars With Brace At Salt Lake Stadium
Kharge Committee Submits Report On Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar's Firm
Kharge Committee Submits Report On Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar's Firm

Maintenance carried out using bare-hand technique

The task was successfully accomplished using a vehicle-mounted insulated aerial work platform along with advanced hot-stick tools and the bare-hand technique. The entire operation was completed without any disruption to power supply.

Key benefits of live line maintenance

By undertaking live line maintenance, grid reliability and stability were maintained. The approach helped avoid a potential long shutdown, safeguarded the power exchange option between the Indore and Nagda regions, and prevented possible commercial losses related to transmission charges.

Special contributions

The maintenance work near Rau was led by assistant engineer Rajendra Kanoje. The bare-hand trained line maintenance staff from Bhopal, Itarsi and Indore worked in coordination, strictly adhering to safety standards and completing the task with utmost caution and efficiency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line
Indore News: Transco Does Live Line Maintenance On 400 Kv Indore-Nagda Transmission Line
Bhopal News: 45 Road Collisions In 1 Week; Blame It On Overspeeding, Negligent Driving
Bhopal News: 45 Road Collisions In 1 Week; Blame It On Overspeeding, Negligent Driving
Indore News: Nation-Building Is Closely Tied To Youth’s Leadership, Says Director Prof. Himanshu...
Indore News: Nation-Building Is Closely Tied To Youth’s Leadership, Says Director Prof. Himanshu...
MP News: Villagers Seek Probe In Illegal Sale Of Rations From Government Shop In Sendhwa
MP News: Villagers Seek Probe In Illegal Sale Of Rations From Government Shop In Sendhwa
MP News: Massive Turnout At Health And Awareness Camp On MP Gajendra Singh Patel Birthday
MP News: Massive Turnout At Health And Awareness Camp On MP Gajendra Singh Patel Birthday