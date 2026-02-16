 Bhopal News: 45 Road Collisions In 1 Week; Blame It On Overspeeding, Negligent Driving
Accident-prone zones include Kolar, Gandhi Nagar, Khajuri, Misrod, Ayodhya Nagar and Piplani, where a significant number of such cases have been registered. Police officials said cases were being registered promptly and efforts were underway to trace unidentified vehicles involved in fatal accidents.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite regular road safety awareness drives by traffic cops, cases of hit and run, overspeeding and negligent driving are rising in the city leading to deaths and severe injuries to commuters.

According to police records, 45 cases of rash and negligent driving leading to collisions were registered at local police stations in last week alone.

Many victims sustained serious injuries, others died either on the spot or during treatment in hospitals. Vehicles were also damaged in these incidents.

Police records indicates that most cases involve overspeeding, speeding bikers. Incidents involving loading vehicles, autorickshaws, dumpers and trucks have also been reported for causing injuries and fatalities due to reckless driving.

However, officials admit that despite awareness campaigns and enforcement drives, many drivers continue to violate traffic rules even on congested roads, putting several lives at risk.

Casualties in past few days

Abhishek Rai, 28, from Kolar was returning home on Friday when an unidentified speeding car rammed into him. He died on the spot while the driver fled with the vehicle.

In Gandhi Nagar, Mohit Saude lost life on Saturday after hit by a car. The accused driver fled.

In Piplani, a tent house staffer was killed after struck by unidentified vehicle whose driver fled after collision.

Fatal accident reported from Khajuri, where 41-year-old Ravi Asnani died on Saturday after hit by an overspeeding car. Though the driver absconded, police managed to trace the vehicle through its registration number.

