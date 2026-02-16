Indore News: Nation-Building Is Closely Tied To Youth’s Leadership, Says Director Prof. Himanshu Rai | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Referring to India’s emergence as one of the world’s youngest nations, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai noted that the country’s nation-building journey is closely tied to the energy.

Aspirations and leadership of its youth and that this demographic dividend must be supported through purposeful policy, institutional collaboration and inclusive development frameworks.

He said this at the inaugural function of the International Conference on Youth for Impact: Social Innovation & Inclusive Leadership – Empowering Youth, Transforming Futures which kick-started on Monday, in coordination with the Department of Youth Affairs, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The three-day conference brings together leading academicians, policymakers, development practitioners and young leaders to deliberate on the transformative role of youth in shaping inclusive and sustainable societies.

Rai shared the importance of creating enabling ecosystems where young people can translate their ideas into meaningful social impact. He highlighted the significance of initiatives of the Centre, particularly through the Department of Youth Affairs, in creating structured opportunities for youth engagement.

Emphasising the role of higher educational institutions as catalysts for socially responsible and ethically grounded leadership, he expressed that platforms such as this conference are essential for shaping ideas that contribute to an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

In the welcome address, conference convener Prof Shruti Tewari highlighted the need to integrate policy, education and community engagement to strengthen youth participation in development processes.

Emphasising the significance of structured opportunities for young people, she remarked, “Bridging the gap between what we teach, what policy envisions and what communities need is essential for real impact”.

Structured opportunities such as social internships and field-based learning enable youth to transform knowledge into action and leadership into measurable social change, she added.

The first day of the conference featured four keynote addresses, one panel discussion and technical sessions.