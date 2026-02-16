 MP News: Villagers Seek Probe In Illegal Sale Of Rations From Government Shop In Sendhwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Villagers Seek Probe In Illegal Sale Of Rations From Government Shop In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Public representatives and villagers on Monday staged a protest to demand a high-level probe into the alleged illegal sale of ration goods from a government fair price shop in Chilariya village of Barwani district. 

A memorandum, addressed to the collector, was submitted through the Tehsildar at the Varla Tehsil Office.

According to the memorandum, ration goods meant for welfare scheme beneficiaries were allegedly being sold at a grocery store in Kermala village on February 12.

Villagers alerted police by dialing 100, after which officials seized the goods and prepared a panchnama. However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far, the villagers alleged.

Tensions escalated when Tehsildar in-charge Dr Manish Pandey reportedly declined to respond to the questions and allegedly misbehaved with representatives. Agitated villagers staged a sit-in outside the tehsil office and raised slogans.

Public representatives including All India Tribal Congress’ national coordinator Porlal Kharte, district vice-president Sitaram Barde, Tribal Unity Council former national president Anil Rawat and others were present.

The public representatives demanded an impartial investigation in the matter, strict action against the culprits and ensure that the beneficiaries received the benefits of the schemes.

