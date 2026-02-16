Indore News: 16 Houses To Be Demolished Near Bada Ganpati Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen houses in the Piliyakhal area, which are obstructing the construction of the underground metro station near Bada Ganpati, will be removed next week.

The Metro management has proposed shifting the affected families to flats built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Tapti Complex at Rangwasa. For this purpose, the Metro authorities have deposited Rs 1.29 crore with the district administration for allotment of flats to 16 families currently residing in the area.

However, residents claim that although there are 16 houses, a total of 28 families are living there. They have demanded 28 separate flats for all affected families.

A final decision is expected in an upcoming meeting chaired by the district collector. Residents also state that they possess land lease documents issued under the Rajiv Gandhi Ashray Mission and are therefore seeking proper compensation.

Families have expressed concern over relocation to Rangwasa, citing disruption to their children’s education. Many children study in private schools in the Bada Ganpati and Kalani Nagar areas under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Residents fear that the distance from Rangwasa will make commuting difficult and may force children to discontinue their studies.

Local residents also raised concerns about employment, as many work in the Bada Ganpati area and would have to travel longer distances after relocation.