 Indore News: 16 Houses To Be Demolished Near Bada Ganpati Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 16 Houses To Be Demolished Near Bada Ganpati Temple

Indore News: 16 Houses To Be Demolished Near Bada Ganpati Temple

Families have expressed concern over relocation to Rangwasa, citing disruption to their children’s education. Many children study in private schools in the Bada Ganpati and Kalani Nagar areas under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Residents fear that the distance from Rangwasa will make commuting difficult and may force children to discontinue their studies.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: 16 Houses To Be Demolished Near Bada Ganpati Temple | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sixteen houses in the Piliyakhal area, which are obstructing the construction of the underground metro station near Bada Ganpati, will be removed next week.

The Metro management has proposed shifting the affected families to flats built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Tapti Complex at Rangwasa. For this purpose, the Metro authorities have deposited Rs 1.29 crore with the district administration for allotment of flats to 16 families currently residing in the area.

Read Also
Indore Special: From Nail Bars To Carefully-Timed Proposals-- Here's How Gen-Z Is Celebrating...
article-image

However, residents claim that although there are 16 houses, a total of 28 families are living there. They have demanded 28 separate flats for all affected families.

A final decision is expected in an upcoming meeting chaired by the district collector. Residents also state that they possess land lease documents issued under the Rajiv Gandhi Ashray Mission and are therefore seeking proper compensation.

FPJ Shorts
CMAT 2026 Result Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps
CMAT 2026 Result Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77

Families have expressed concern over relocation to Rangwasa, citing disruption to their children’s education. Many children study in private schools in the Bada Ganpati and Kalani Nagar areas under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Residents fear that the distance from Rangwasa will make commuting difficult and may force children to discontinue their studies.

Local residents also raised concerns about employment, as many work in the Bada Ganpati area and would have to travel longer distances after relocation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Advocates Across Madhya Pradesh Demand Immediate Implementation Of Protection Law
Indore News: Advocates Across Madhya Pradesh Demand Immediate Implementation Of Protection Law
Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval
Indore News: Much-Awaited Chandan Nagar-Kalani Nagar Road Gets Final Approval
Indore News: Love, Obsession & Occult: Accused Attempts To Summon Victim’s Spirit
Indore News: Love, Obsession & Occult: Accused Attempts To Summon Victim’s Spirit
Indore News: Longest Serving VC Of DAVV, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal Passes Away
Indore News: Longest Serving VC Of DAVV, Dr Bharat Chhaparwal Passes Away
MP News: Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath
MP News: Thousands Celebrate Mahashivratri With Sacred Bath