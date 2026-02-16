MP News: Massive Turnout At Health And Awareness Camp On MP Gajendra Singh Patel Birthday

MP News: Massive Turnout At Health And Awareness Camp On MP Patel’s Birthday | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of birthday of Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, a massive health and awareness camp and nutrition distribution program was organized by Sushiladevi Umraosingh Patel Seva Sansthan, at Bhilat Dev Dham in Nagalwadi village of the district on Monday.

State Governor Mangubhai C Patel paid homage to the late Sushila Devi and praised the Seva Sansthan for its four-year-long work providing sickle cell testing, TB patient support, nutritional supplements and free diagnostic and counselling services to the underprivileged.

The governor inaugurated the “Every Village – One Work (Gramahite Rashtrahitam)” campaign, a Lok Sabha-level initiative which aims to complete at least one concrete public welfare work in every Panchayat.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, national president of the Scheduled Tribes Commission Antar Singh Arya and others participated in the event.

The health camp provided consultations in cardiology, cancer, gynecology, orthopedics, pediatrics, urology, ophthalmology and general medicine. Additionally, tests like ECG, echocardiography, blood sugar, hemoglobin, cataract and cervical cancer screenings were performed.

The Governor distributed Divyang certificates to sickle cell patients and nutritional supplements under the Nikshay Mitra scheme.

Ratlam-Jhabua MP Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan, Barwani district panchayat president Balwantsingh Patel, BJP leaders, social workers, doctors and locals in large number from the Khargone-Barwani constituency attended the event.