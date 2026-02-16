MP News: Potholes, Waterlogging Riddle Road To Crematorium In Pansemal Village | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Potholes, frequent erosion and waterlogging—the road leading up to the crematorium in Bhil Amda village under Pansemal tehsil is riddled with challenges and making daily commute inconvenient for local residents.

Constructed last year, the concrete path is damaged following erosion due to heavy rains every year and waterlogging.

With a population of around 400 people, Bhil Amda saw the construction of the crematorium drag on for years.

The poor condition of the road has exacerbated the problem, particularly during funerals, residents claimed. Villagers have demanded urgent repairs of the road and the completion of the construction at the crematorium.

Bhil Amda’s village secretary Mohan Soni blamed the damage to erosion and waterlogging. “Discussions have been held with the sub-engineer about building a retaining wall. Once funds are available, the problems will be resolved quickly,” he said.

Janpad Panchayat sub-engineer Anil Mandloi explained that the poor condition of the road was a result of the erosion due to heavy rain during the monsoons.

“The road will be inspected, an estimate will be made and work will start after approval,” he stated. At the crematorium, he admitted, “I do not know for how many years the construction work has been incomplete.”