Madhya Pradesh February 17, 2026, Weather Update: Cooler Nights Bring Relief In Bhopal, Heat Still On In Indore, Gwalior & More

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh have shown noticeable changes over the past few days, with some cities witnessing a slight drop in temperature, while others continue to experience warm conditions.

According to weather officials, the state is currently seeing mixed weather patterns due to changes in wind direction and weak weather systems.

Weather Forecast

Looking ahead, the weather department has forecast similar conditions for the next two to three days. No major rainfall is expected across the state. However, light clouds may be seen in some regions, and temperatures could rise again by 1 to 2 degrees after midweek. People have been advised to stay hydrated during the day and enjoy the cooler mornings and evenings while the pleasant weather lasts.

In the capital city, Bhopal, daytime temperatures have decreased slightly by around 2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature, which earlier hovered near 32°C, has now settled around 30°C. Nights have become cooler as well, with minimum temperatures dropping from 18°C to nearly 16°C, bringing mild relief to residents.

In Indore, the weather remains mostly warm. The maximum temperature has increased by about 1 degree Celsius and is currently around 31°C. However, early morning and late evening hours are still pleasant due to cooler winds. The minimum temperature in Indore is around 17°C, which is slightly lower than last week.

Meanwhile, Gwalior continues to experience warmer days. The maximum temperature here has risen by nearly 2 degrees and is now close to 33°C. Night temperatures have also gone up slightly and are hovering around 19°C. Weather experts say dry winds are the main reason behind the rising heat in the region.

In eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur has reported stable weather conditions. The daytime temperature stands at around 29°C, showing a decrease of 1 degree, while the night temperature is around 15°C. Residents are enjoying comfortable weather, especially during the morning hours.

The holy city of Ujjain has also seen a minor drop in temperature. The maximum temperature has fallen from 31°C to nearly 29°C, while the minimum temperature is around 16°C.