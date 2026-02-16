MP News: Police Take Woman’s Statement On Her Allegations Against Swami | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Delhi police on Monday took the statement of the woman who accused the religious preacher, Uttam Swami, of violating her.

The Delhi police took the statement from the woman for three hours. The police took her statement on Sunday, too.

Because the case is high-profile, the police are taking every step with caution. The woman accused Swami of violating her as well as of exploiting her.

The woman has been accusing Swami of raping her since she was a minor, so the police are taking her statements to act against Swami under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police also took the statements of the woman’s father and brother. According to sources, after taking her statement, the police may register an FIR against Swami.

There were allegations that Swami took her to different places where he had violated her. The police will also go to those places that the woman has mentioned in her complaint. The Delhi police will visit MP for an inquiry into the case.

Backers running campaign on social media, Swami out

The supporters of Uttam Swami are running a campaign on his behalf on social media, calling the allegations against him an attack on Sanatan Dharma and a conspiracy of the people of other religions.

The supporters are saying that they will not tolerate the attack on Sanatan Dharma this time. On the other hand, soon after the issue came to light, Swami disappeared.

Swami was organising a religious event in Jabalpur when the woman made allegations against him.

After the allegations, he did not attend the event. His supporters are not able to say anything about his whereabouts in the past three days.