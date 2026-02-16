Bhopal News: Count Animals Like Porcupines In State, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav has stressed on importance of counting animals like porcupines in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the growing population of wild animals, particularly tigers, he underlined the need to create an atmosphere of co-existence between humans and wildlife.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Wildlife Board at Mantralaya on Monday. In view of the increasing elephant population, especially in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, he laid stress on developing elephant tourism.

Referring to the successful operation to capture a Blackbuck in Shajapur, he said similar operations could be considered in other parts of the state.

The CM also spoke on coordination between the Forest Department and the Archaeological Department to protect monuments located inside forests. He called for the expansion of Anubhuti programme to include more school students and encouraged universities and institutes to support studies on forests and wildlife.

To reduce fatalities from snake bites, he proposed that at least two people in every village panchayat be trained in snake catching and first aid. Awareness campaigns on snake safety should also be undertaken.

Discussing the translocation of wild animals, he announced that 50 wild buffaloes will be brought from Assam in three phases, along with a pair of rhinos and a king cobra. In exchange, the state will provide Assam with tigers, crocodiles, and bison.

He said that cheetah numbers rose to 35. With the help of the State Tiger Force and Wild Life Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, international smuggler Yangchen was captured from North Sikkim.

The meeting also approved expansion in buffer areas of Sanjay Tiger Reserve (Sidhi) and Bagdara Sanctuary.