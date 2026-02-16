MP News: Month After Woman’s Death, 2 Arrested For Rape & Murder In Jabalpur

MP News: Month After Woman’s Death, 2 Arrested For Rape & Murder Ib Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): More than a month after a 30-year-old woman’s body was found near a canal, police arrested two men for allegedly raping and killing her on Sunday.

As per reports, the woman went missing on January 10 after she left home to go to the market. On January 12, her body was found near a canal.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mahesh Marco and Mukesh Singh, allegedly lured the woman to a pump house where they held a ‘liquor party.’

After consuming alcohol together, the two men allegedly raped the woman. When she threatened to report the crime, the two allegedly strangled her to death and dumped her body in the canal.

Police traced the suspects after scanning CCTV camera footage and with the help of post-mortem examination results, which confirmed that the woman’s neck was fractured and the consumption of alcohol.

While Mukesh was arrested, Mahesh allegedly consumed pesticide during the police raid and was hospitalized. Mahesh is currently under police surveillance.