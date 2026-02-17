Indore News: Traders Back Crackdown On Traffic Violators In Rajwada Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traders from the Rajwada area stated that strict action must be taken against those who break traffic rules, assuring the administration of their full support.

This message came out strongly during a review meeting held by DCP Rajesh Tripathi to further improve traffic management in the busy Rajwada area on Monday.

Officials said that the meeting was organized as part of continuous efforts to ensure smooth, safe and well-organized traffic in the heart of the city, especially around Rajwada Palace and surrounding markets.

Traffic police officials met representatives from Sarafa Bazaar, Cloth Market, Sitlamata Market, Jawahar Marg, MG Road and nearby markets to review the impact of recent traffic measures.

Officials explained that regular foot patrols, inspections, crane action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones and quick responses to complaints received through a WhatsApp helpline have helped improve traffic flow.

Traders were informed that action is already being taken against wrong-side driving and vehicles parked illegally and that wheel-locking of vehicles parked in no-parking zones will begin soon. It was also announced that another joint review meeting will be held after 15 days to assess progress.

Traders appreciated the recent traffic management drive and said many shopkeepers have installed “customers’ parking only” boards and have started parking their own vehicles at designated parking spots. They said such discipline is necessary for better business and smoother movement in the area.

The traders collectively assured the officials that they would continue to cooperate and fully support action against anyone violating traffic rules. Officials stressed that lasting traffic improvement is possible only when traders themselves follow discipline and encourage others to do the same.