 Indore: Sendhwa Selected As 7th City For Smart Meter Installation
Indore: Sendhwa Selected As 7th City For Smart Meter Installation

Indore: Sendhwa Selected As 7th City For Smart Meter Installation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Sendhwa Selected As 7th City For Smart Meter Installation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has selected Sendhwa in Barwani district for installation of state-of-the-art smart meters.

Sendhwa will be the second in Nimar and the seventh city in the company area which is selected for smart meter installation. So far smart meters have been installed in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Khargone and Mhow tehsil.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the work of installation of smart meters will start in the next one month at Sendhwa. Sendhwa city has around 14,100 electricity consumers.

The smart meters will be installed free of cost at the places of these consumers. After the installation, automated reading and other information will directly reach from the smart meters to the control room.

Consumers will also be able to see information about smart meter and electricity usage of their house/premises on West Discom’s Urjas app. “The installation of smart meters will lead to a massive reduction in bill complaints, as well as increase in consumer satisfaction,” West Discom said in a press release issued on Friday.

Tomar said that Mhow and Khargone have already been declared 100 percent smart metered cities. Smart metering is in progress in other cities. Tomar said that Smart Meter Cell director Ravi Mishra and Barwani superintendent engineer JR Kankhare has been directed to ensure fast installation of smart meters in Sendhwa.

