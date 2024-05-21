Uttarkashi: Authorities Issue Orders To Curb Movement Of Horses & Mules On Shri Yamunotri Dham Foot Pilgrimage Route

Uttarkashi: The district authorities of the Uttarkashi have issued orders to curb the movement of horses and mules in a bid to ensure smooth, safe, and peaceful movement of pilgrims on the Shri Yamunotri Dham foot pilgrimage route.

Order Issued By The District Magistrate Of Uttarkashi

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate of the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, Dr. Meherban Singh Bisht, the maximum number of horses and mules going from Janki Chatti to Yamunotri and vice versa has been limited to 800, while the time for the movement of horses and mules is between 4 am to 5 pm.

Further, the order puts a complete ban on the movement of horses, mules, and sticks beyond the Ghoda Padav in Shri Yamunotri Dham under any circumstances. In case of violation of the order, the accused will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reportedly, this order came after the submission of a joint report by the Sub-District Magistrate (Barkot) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Barkot) and Additional Chief Officer, District Panchayat (Uttarkashi), which highlighted the necessity of crowd control to ensure the safety of pilgrims, lives, and property.

"While keeping in mind the narrowness of the dham and the submitted report, the District Magistrate issued this order to ensure smooth and convenient movement on the Shri Yamunotri Dham foot pilgrimage route," said Uttarkashi District Administration.

The District Magistrate has also directed the concerned department and officers to ensure immediate action regarding compliance with the said order. Earlier, on May 19, it was reported that a huge number of devotees thronged Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams for darshan.

According to information received, till 2 pm on Sunday, around 10,000 devotees had worshipped at Gangotri Dham and about 28,000 pilgrims from various places were moving towards Gangotri Dham. At Yamunotri Dham also, till 2 pm on Sunday, 8,500 people had worshipped and about 20,000 people were moving forward on the Yamunotri route from various stops.

Char Dham Yatra

Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are located in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Char Dham Yatra started on May 10 this year. The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.