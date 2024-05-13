Uttarakhand CM Pushkar SIngh Dhami Addresses Public Meeting To Support BJP Lok Sabha Candidate From Palghar |

Mumbai: Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister (CM) Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the public meeting organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Palghar, Maharashtra, Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savra, said that the people of Uttarakhand living here have also cherished their heritage here.

He said that the work of giving recognition to our Uttarakhandi cap has been done by the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even after coming here, I feel as if I am in Uttarakhand. He said that today we have to take a pledge that by 20th May we have to go to every house in Palghar.

He said that today many powers want to stop Modi ji from becoming India’s Prime Minister. He said that this election is an election which will show the mirror to the pro-Mughal forces. CM Dhami said that this election is an election of appeasement versus satisfaction.

Under the leadership of Modi ji, many works have been done which have increased the pride of the country. Because of the leadership of the Prime Minister, today the entire world looks towards India with confidence. Today we have become the 5th largest economy in the world, soon we will also become number one. India is getting a new identity in the field of manufacturing.

He said that you all know that there was a problem of water in the mountains but now it is not so. Gas has reached every home through Ujjwala scheme. Treatment worth ₹ 5 lakh is being provided free of cost under Ayushman Yojana. Free ration scheme is going on.

More than 25 crore people have been brought out of the poverty line. Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, a grand and divine temple of Shri Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya. After Modiji became the Prime Minister, the army has been given complete freedom against the enemies of the country. Chief Minister Dhami said that Modi ji has said that the third decade of this century will belong to Uttarakhand.

Today this is coming true. Today more than 200 films are being produced in Uttarakhand. This is providing both employment and recognition. Everywhere you see in Uttarakhand is a shooting location. Today a revolution is taking place in the field of investment also. Today big industrial houses are moving towards Uttarakhand.

Road, rail and air services are expanding here. On the lines of Chardham, the Prime Minister has drawn the attention of the whole world towards Adi Kailash by visiting Adi Kailash. Train from Tanakpur to Bageshwar is going to go in the coming days. Chardham Yatra is going on and people are coming in large numbers. I have appealed to the people to travel only after all arrangements are made.

The Prime Minister has guaranteed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country where it has been implemented. Uttarakhand has done the work of taking forward the resolution of BJP since 1950. UCC’s flow that originated from Uttarakhand will now cover the entire country.

We have also made an anti-copying law. On one side there is Modiji and on the other side there is an arrogant alliance. The one goal of all of them is to loot the country. They want to snatch reservation and give it to their favorite class. After seeing the defeat, these people call EVM wrong or spread lies by talking about something else.

Modi ji does not want to abolish reservation nor the Constitution, all of them are spreading lies. These people shed tears during the encounter of terrorists involved in the bomb blast. All of them are against Sanatan and you will have to give a befitting reply to them.