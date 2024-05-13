Mumbai: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plays Cricket, Interacts With People At Juhu Beach; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami played cricket with children at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Chief Minister Dhami was seen enjoying light moments with children on the beach during a morning walk on Monday morning. He also interacted with people doing Yoga on the beach.

Dhami Seen Enjoying Cricket On The Beach

In the video surfaced on the internet, one can see Dhami batting on the beach. He can be seen playing some fine shots and enjoying the game with the children. Later he can be seen interacting with the people performing Yoga on the beach in the early hours of the day. He also took pictures with the people there.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plays cricket with children during a morning walk at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.



The Chief Minister Dhami is in Mumbai to campaign for BJP candidates.

Uttarakhand CM Campaigns For Ujjwal Nikam

Chief Minister Dhami visited Mumbai to campaign for BJP candidates here, notably Ujjwal Nikam, who is contesting from the Mumbai North Central constituency. Dhami also addressed a public gathering in support of Ujjwal Nikam at the Parleshwar Road in Vile Parle on Sunday. He emphasized PM Modi's connection to Uttarakhand, invoking a familial bond with its people, even those residing in Mumbai.

Dhami framed the upcoming elections as pivotal for India's progress, envisioning a prosperous future and positioning India as the world's third-largest economy. Taking a dig at the opposition parties, he stated that the INDIA alliance's purpose is not to safeguard the nation's interests, but merely secure power and safeguard their families.

Dhami On Ujjwal Nikam's Work

Further highlighting Nikam's contributions to the judiciary, he lauded his role in bringing Ajmal Kasab to justice, despite opposition from the Congress government. Dhami rallied support for Nikam, urging unity in voting on May 20, stressing that each vote would empower PM Modi directly. Through his speech, Dhami sought to gather support for the BJP, portraying Nikam as a champion of national interests and aligning the elections with the broader vision of India's development under PM Modi's leadership.