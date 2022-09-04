Bhopal: State bags three awards for smart policing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has bagged three awards at FICCI Smart Policing programme in three different categories. The programme was organised in New Delhi recently.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry had organised a programme FICCI Smart Policing in New Delhi on Friday. More than 200 entries from all over the country were received out of which MP bagged three awards.

The additional director general of police (MP crime bureau) Chanchal Shekhar received the award for launching e-vivechna App. ADG (RAPTC), Indore, Varun Kapoor, got the award for launching Project cy-cops. Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma got the award for eradicating Jhada-Natra ritual.

ADG Chanchal Shekhar told media that the trial run of App started in November 2021 and since then 55,205 investigations were done through the App. “They include 18,268 FIRs, 39,971 case dairies, 5,150 photographs, 10,084 videos, which were investigated through the App,” he added.

Shortly, the details of seizures and arrests will be included in the App. “The motive of the App is to bring transparency in investigation,” he added.

To improve cyber crime management, project cy-cops was launched by ADG Varun Kapoor to bring awareness among the students, teachers about cyber security. Students and teachers were given training on cyber security, digital footprint, information, crimes taking place targeting children and youths. Till date, eight workshops of project cy-Cops have been held in which 350 teachers of 120 schools were trained.

Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma stopped a ritual Jhagda-Natra, related to women.

Under the ritual, if a woman gets married to another person, the family members of the woman have to pay a huge amount to her former in-laws.

But if the woman’s family was not able to pay, the girl's former in-laws would burn the agriculture fields and sometimes put the whole village on fire. The police took strict action against the community panchayat and law breakers.

