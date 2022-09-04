e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Tiger reserves to reopen on October 1

The tiger reserves were closed due to heavy rain in the areas.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the tiger reserves of the state will reopen for tourists on October 1. Once they reopen, tourists will be able to visit core areas where the maximum number of wild animals can be sighted. Currently, tourists are allowed to go to the buffer zone.

Assistant Director of Pench Tiger Reserve (Seoni), BP Singh, told Free Press that the tiger reserve would reopen for tourists next month. Pench Tiger Reserve has at least 55 to 65 adult tigers. Black panthers are often sighted in buffer range.

Kanha Tiger Reserve Field Director also said that it would reopen on October 1. The tiger reserves were closed due to heavy rain in the areas.

article-image

