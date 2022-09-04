Bhopal: ‘Work is meaningful only when people are happy’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that work of the government department is meaningful only when people are happy and satisfied with the benefits of schemes.

He was reviewing the performance of Umaria district administration from his residence here on Saturday.

“Umaria district has done a commendable job of delivering grains to remote areas and providing concrete houses to the homeless. For this, the administrative staff of the district deserves to be congratulated,” Chouhan said.

He said the implementation of other schemes should also be expedited.

He lauded the work of the administration for approving more than 8,000 houses against 8,700 houses in Awas Plus. The beneficiaries of the housing scheme were congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chouhan earlier.

Under the scheme, progress is made by fixing monthly targets in the district. Availability of sand for housing to the beneficiary is also ensured. Along with this, efforts are made to provide separate financial assistance to the beneficiary at the district level.

Umaria collector Sanjeev Shrivastava said if the land was not available to beneficiary to build a house, then the administration assisted them. An initiative was taken by the senior officers of South Eastern Coalfield Ltd located in Bilaspur to construct houses of beneficiaries on the land of their institute as well.

CM also congratulated the administration for smooth conduct of ration distribution work in Umaria.

The Collector informed the CM that under Mukhya Mantri Ration Aapke Dwar scheme, five vehicles were run by young beneficiaries in the district. “Everyone gets food grains on time. Villagers are happy and satisfied with the launch of the scheme,” he said.

CM reviewed the works of group water supply scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission and urban drinking water scheme. He asked officials to ensure smooth water supply in Naurozabad and Chandia. Incomplete works should be completed through campaigns, he said.