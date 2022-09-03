Bhopal: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava to be celebrated in varsities and colleges, says minister Mohan Yadav

Higher education minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that Amrit Mahotsava will be celebrated in all education institutions in different phases till August 2023. According to UGC guidelines, Amrit Mahotava is being organised in all education institutes of the country.

In this, gratitude will be given to those persons who have contributed in creating an atmosphere of the Independence Movement. The Higher education department has issued directives to all government and non government institutions to organise Amrit Mahotsava activities. Till August 15, 2023, one intellectual symposium will be organised in all education institutions.

The subject of the symposium will be the contribution of scientists, traders, journalists, advocates, farmers, labourers and women in the freedom movement.

In all government and non government education institutes, painting, essay writing, speech, fancy dress competitions along with recitals of poems and songs will be held. Competition of inspiring stories and a rangoli competition will also be organised. The first phase will be from September 5 till September 13, 2022. The second phase will be held at district level from September 22 till September 30, 2022. Those who clinch first position in district level will get the chance to participate in division level competitions. The divisional level competition will be organised from October 10 till October 18. In the fourth phase, state level competitions will be organised in different divisions from August 10 till August 15, 2023.